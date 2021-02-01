Schools to open for classes 6 to 8 in Rajasthan after 10 months on Feb 8

-
Schools in Rajasthan for students of Classes 6 to 8 will open from February 8 after a gap of 10 months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said announced on Sunday, adding that classes will also resume for first and second-year undergraduate and postgraduate students.
In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister also informed that swimming pools and cinema halls will also be opened.
"Schools for students of Classes 6 to 8 to open from February 8 while following COVID19 protocols. Classes to start for students of the undergraduate first and second year and postgraduate students. 200 people to be allowed to attend social and other events," he tweeted.
Gehlot further said that new COVID-19 guidelines would be frames for fireworks shops and different religious festivals.
"The risk of the coronavirus has still not been completely averted. In light of this, all still need to be highly cautious," he added.
As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 2,260 active cases in Rajasthan. So far, 3,12,370 recoveries and 2,766 deaths have been reported in the state.
