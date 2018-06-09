SCO summit 2018 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping talks in China today

This will be the first time India will be participating in the SCO Summit after being granted full membership of the bloc, along with Pakistan, in June last year. Stating that he is excited to lead the Indian delegation for India's first ever participation in the Summit as a full member, Modi said in a pre-departure statement: "I believe that the Qingdao Summit will further enrich the SCO agenda, while heralding a new beginning for India's engagement with the SCO." On 9th and 10th June, I will be in Qingdao, China to take part in the annual SCO Summit. This will be India’s first SCO Summit as a full member. Will be interacting with leaders of SCO nations and discussing a wide range of subjects with them. https://t.co/7mwQLaHGkS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2018 'Qingdao Summit to herald new beginning for India-SCO cooperation' Ahead of his departure for Qingdao, PM Modi said on Friday that the meeting will herald a new beginning for India's engagement with the Eurasian bloc. Modi might also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he had an informal meet in Sochi last month. Modi-Putin summit: Energy cooperation, terrorism, geopolitics discussed 'Meeting in Qingdao will be formal' "This is an important meet, but more symbolic in nature. It is nothing compared to Wuhan. The meeting in Qingdao will be formal, unlike in Wuhan," Hu Shisheng, Director of the Institute of South and Southeast Asian and Oceanian Studies at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), told IANS. Modi set to meet Xi at SCO on Saturday PM Modi on Saturday will have a one-on-one with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Although both have met over a dozen times as leaders of their countries, the Saturday meeting in Qingdao comes just a little over two months after the "ice-breaking" informal summit in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. (Read more here)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning departed for China's Qingdao to attend the two-day long 18th (SCO) summit.

On Friday, the Prime Minister posted a message regarding the summit on his official Facebook account.

"The SCO has a rich agenda for cooperation, ranging from fighting terrorism, separatism and extremism to promoting cooperation in connectivity, commerce, customs, law, health and agriculture; protecting the environment and mitigating disaster risk, and fostering people-to-people relations," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also said he would be holding multiple meetings with the heads of various SCO member states on the sidelines of the summit.

This will be India's first participation in the summit as a full-time member of the organisation. India, along with Pakistan, became a full-time member during the Astana summit in June 2017.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President apart from holding meetings with various other participating leaders.

Further, the member-countries, including India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, are expected to sign the Qingdao Declaration.

The declaration will hold details of the significant mechanism for resisting global terror activities.

The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation that focuses on strengthening mutual trust and neighbourliness among the member states and promoting their effective cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, research, technology and culture, and making joint efforts to maintain and ensure peace, security, and stability in the region.

The SCO has two sub-divisions, including Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) and SCO Secretariat.