Second wave of coronavirus under control, preparing for third one: Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said second wave of is under control in Delhi and that his government has started preparing for third wave.

"Imported 6000 oxygen cylinders. Can set up 3000 oxygen beds with these. Grateful to HCL, Give India and Central govt (esp Indian embassy in Beijing) for helping us get these cylinders to Delhi," the Delhi chief minister said.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 24, 2021

Delhi on Monday reported 1,550 cases, the lowest daily count since March 30 and the positivity rate has also stayed below 3 per cent.

The city recorded 207 deaths in 24 hours taking the total fatalities to 23,181.

Taking note of the consistent dip in daily cases and reduction in active infections, Kejriwal hinted at reopening of the capital city from June 1.

"If the process of unlocking will start from May 31 in a phased manner if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to decline.," he said.