JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

China approves another vaccine against coronavirus for emergency use
Business Standard

Section 144 extended till May 10 in UP's Ghaziabad to curb spread of Covid

In view of the increasing number of Covid cases, the administration announced the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will remain in force till May 10

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad (UP) 

coronavirus
A health worker collects the swab samples from Auto- rickshaw puller for conducting RT-PCR covid-19 coronavirus test

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the administration here announced on Wednesday that the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will remain in force in the district till May 10.

Guidelines have been issued for multiplexes, shopping malls, educational institutes and hotels. Shopkeepers have been asked not to entertain customers who do not wear face masks.

District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that the orders were issued to curb the spread of the virus.

No gathering of people will be allowed in the COVID-19 containment zones, officials said, adding that the rule would apply to Holi and other festivals. The vehicles carrying idols and the "tazia" would not be permitted to halt on the road, the DM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, March 18 2021. 08:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU