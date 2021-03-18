Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30

-
Gautam Buddh Nagar Police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC between March 17-April 30 as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in view of upcoming festivals.
Dates of Holi, Good Friday, Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Hanuman Jayanti will fall between March 17-April 30.
Meanwhile, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has issued orders under section 144 criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in view of the festivals ahead this month.
As many as 28,903 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,14,38,734, including 2,34,406 active cases and 1,10,45,284 recoveries.
The death toll stands at 1,59,044 including 188 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.As many as 3,50,64,536 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.
