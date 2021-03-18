European Commission proposes Covid-19 certificate to boost travel

-
ALSO READ
Future of business travel unclear as coronavirus upends work life
Covid-19: Singapore and Hong Kong agree on bilateral travel bubble
Washington DC to require Covid-19 test for visitors from hot spot states
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia suspends travel to three countries including India
Covid-19 reset: How the pandemic has transformed the psychology of ambition
-
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a Digital Green Certificate covering Covid-19 vaccination, testing and recovery, in a bid to reopen the European Union (EU) "in a safe, sustainable and predictable way."
"This is an EU level approach to issuing, verifying and accepting certificates to facilitate free movement within the EU," the executive arm of the bloc said in a statement, noting that the legislative proposal is "based on a strict respect for non-discrimination and of the fundamental rights of EU citizens."
The European Commission proposed to define and implement a technical framework for the certificate at EU level by mid-June, so that security, interoperability, as well as full compliance with personal data protection, can be safeguarded, the Xinhua news agency reported.
"It will also allow the possibility to extend to compatible certificates issued in third countries," the Commission added.
The proposal is "a balanced package of existing and new measures," European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said. "In lifting restrictions, we must learn the lessons of 2020 and avoid damaging and costly cycles of opening and closing."
Schinas hoped the bloc's 27 member states could endorse the proposal at the EU summit on March 25.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU