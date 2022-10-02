JUST IN
Will unite India like Bapu united country against injustice: Rahul Gandhi
Fake call centre cheating US citizens busted in Maharashtra; 16 arrested
UP CM Adityanath pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri
Govt to soon launch national tele-mental health prog, toll-free helpline no
1984 marks one of 'darkest' years in modern Indian history: US senator
5G technology will transform every Indian's life, says MoS Chandrasekhar
Uttarakhand's all-weather road project hamstrung by landslides, blockages
Over 700,000 Maharashtra vehicles plying without HSRPs, say RTO officials
PM Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary
UN chief urges people to shun violence on Gandhi's birth anniversary
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Will unite India like Bapu united country against injustice: Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

Security agencies on alert after bomb hoax via email at Mumbai airport

Security agencies have been put on alert after an email was received at the Mumbai international airport warning about a bomb on an IndiGo plane, police officials said

Topics
Mumbai airport | Bomb Threat Calls | Email threat

ANI  General News 

Air passengers lined up at a terminal at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Security agencies have been put on alert after an email was received at the Mumbai international airport warning about a bomb on an IndiGo plane, police officials said Sunday.

While the warning turned out to be a hoax, the security has been beefed up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, they said.

"On Saturday night, an email was received at the Mumbai airport, in which it was written that a bomb had been planted in Indigo flight number 6E 6045," an official said.

This flight was to take off from Mumbai and land at Ahmedabad. It was checked after the email, but nothing was found on the flight, the Mumbai police said.

However, the flight was delayed.

Security agencies are investigating the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai airport

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 13:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.