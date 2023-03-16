Security forces recover narcotics worth Rs 7 crore near LoC in Baramulla

-
ALSO READ
Large quantity of arms, ammunition recovered near LoC in J&K's Baramulla
Two JeM terrorists killed in encounter at Jammu-Kashmir's Baramulla
Security forces recovered heroin worth crores of rupees in J-K's Baramulla
3 hybrid militants arrested in J-K's Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered
Security forces recover explosives near LoC in J-K's Poonch district
-
Security forces recovered narcotics worth about Rs 7 crore near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.
On March 15, while on a routine area domination patrol, troops of Dagger Division found a suspicious package just a few metres away from the LoC in Uri sector, a police official said.
He said a search operation by the security forces led to the recovery of approximately one kilogram of narcotics worth about Rs 7 crore from the general area of Churunda.
A case has been registered in this regard, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 20:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU