JUST IN
Efforts on to secure release of former Navy personnel from Qatar: MEA
How can Thackeray be reinstated when he resigned before floor test: SC
Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline
EC proposal for overseas voters to use e-postal ballot under talks with MEA
Johnson & Johnson's dengue antiviral drug shows positive results
Ayush Ministry, Ministry of Rural Development signs MoU to empower youth
Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 likely to be notified by March-end
Govt yet to receive suggestions by HC collegiums for 216 vacancies: Rijiju
British writer, historian, academician Patrick French died in London at 56
Feedback Unit case: CBI slaps new case on former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Efforts on to secure release of former Navy personnel from Qatar: MEA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Security forces recover narcotics worth Rs 7 crore near LoC in Baramulla

Security forces recovered narcotics worth about Rs 7 crore near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Baramulla

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

J&K security forces
Representative Image

Security forces recovered narcotics worth about Rs 7 crore near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

On March 15, while on a routine area domination patrol, troops of Dagger Division found a suspicious package just a few metres away from the LoC in Uri sector, a police official said.

He said a search operation by the security forces led to the recovery of approximately one kilogram of narcotics worth about Rs 7 crore from the general area of Churunda.

A case has been registered in this regard, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 20:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU