Rain lashes Central Delhi; IMD sees similar weather conditions tomorrow

Heavy to light rains lashed Central Delhi on Sunday afternoon, bringing the much-needed respite from the hot and humid weather conditions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Heavy to light rains lashed Central Delhi on Sunday afternoon, bringing the much-needed respite from the hot and humid weather conditions.

Heavy to light showers were recorded in Lyutens' Delhi, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place and Mathura Road, leading to traffic jams in some areas.

"I was supposed to reach Mathura Road by 2.30 pm and left Noida by 1 pm. Even though I reached Pragati Maidan by 2, I arrived at my destination by 2.45. Rains coupled with road closures meant that I kept roaming around Mathura Road for about 45 minutes," said Smitha, a commuter.

Delhi also recorded 7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department has predicted similar weather conditions for the national capital on Monday as well.

The union territory is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky accompanied by light rain or thundershowers on Monday, the IMD forecast said.

As per the weather department, on Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The morning was humid with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the relative humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 61 per cent, IMD data showed.

According to the forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital on Monday are likely to settle at 35 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 21:14 IST

