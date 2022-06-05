AAP holds 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' against targeted killings in Kashmir

The organised a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday against the recent spurt in targeted killings in Kashmir and slammed the BJP-led Union government for the situation



Several AAP workers and leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other MLAs attended the 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' and raised anti-BJP slogans.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally later in the day.

The Kashmir Valley has seen eight targeted killings by terror groups especially Lashkar-e-Taiba whose victims included non-Muslims, security personnel, an artist and local civilians.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

At the AAP rally in Janrat Mantar, Sanjay Singh that in the 1990s a BJP-backed government was in power and now the Narendra Modi government is in power with a full majority when Kashmiri Pandits are being "forced" to leave the Valley.

The Valley has been witness to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.

The AAP demanded the Kashmiri Pandits be given adequate security and their voices be heard. The party has been raising the issue of "targeted killings" of Kashmiri Pandits for the past few weeks.

Two persons -- a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer -- were killed in Kashmir on June 2 while another labourer was injured in two separate incidents.

A woman teacher from the Samba district of the Jammu region was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31. On May 18, terrorists had entered a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person from the Jammu region and injuring three others.

Policeman Saifullah Qadri was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar on May 24 while TV artiste Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.

Various political parties have attacked the BJP over the Kashmir situation and sought answers from the Union Territory administration over the spurt in targeted killings.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said the situation in Kashmir is "extremely worrisome" and appealed to the Centre to ensure security for the people.

Before the rally started, Sisodia tweeted, "This period will be counted as the worst phase in the history of Kashmir. The BJP has completely failed to stop targeted killings and there is an atmosphere of panic and terror in Kashmir.

