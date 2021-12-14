JUST IN
Serum hopes to launch Novavax Covid vaccine for children in 6 months: CEO

The vaccine, called Covovax, has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older.

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India (Photo: PTI image)

The world's largest producer of vaccines, Serum Institute of India (SII), hopes to launch the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for children in six months, the firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.
The vaccine, which SII calls Covovax, has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older, Adar Poonawalla told an industry conference.
First Published: Tue, December 14 2021. 12:50 IST

