Seven booked for Muzaffarpur boiler blast in Bihar that killed 7 workers

-
ALSO READ
Senari massacre: SC to hear Bihar's appeal against acquittal of 14 people
Bihar: 5 dead, 6 injured in boiler blast at noodle factory in Muzaffarpur
Boiler blast kills at least seven, injures many in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Muzaffarpur boiler blast incident due to misoperation, says Bihar Minister
Former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously
-
An FIR has been lodged in connection with Sunday's boiler blast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur that claimed seven lives, an official said on Monday.
Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Naresh Paswan, who is heading the investigation, said seven persons have been named as accused in the FIR.
These include Vikas Modi, owner of the noodles factory which got destroyed in the blast, his wife Shweta, manager Uday Shankar and other employees entrusted with the upkeep of the boiler.
The accused have been booked under various IPC sections, including those relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Efforts were on to nab them, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU