5 killed in Haryana, 10 injured as bus rams into stationary vehicle

Five people were killed and 10 injured when a private bus they were travelling rammed into a stationary bus on the Chandigarh-Delhi national highway early Monday in Ambala in Haryana.
According to the police, two buses were parked on the highway and another bus which was on its way to Delhi rammed into one of the parked buses from the rear side.
The dead included four men. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala City, some 60 km from here.
