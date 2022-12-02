Seven killed as part of limestone mine collapses in Chhattisgarh village

-
ALSO READ
Morbi bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 135, rescue operations still on
Spanish village up for sale after waiting for its inhabitants for 30 years
Live update: 7 villagers killed in Chhattisgarh's limestone mine collapse
Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel
Assam flood: Situation worsens as 11 die in last 24 hrs, death toll at 81
-
Seven persons were killed after some portion of a limestone mine collapsed on them at their village in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.
The deceased included six women, they said.
The incident took place in Maalgaon village under Nagarnar police station area, around 12 km away from Jagdalpur, the headquarter of the district, a police official here said.
"The victims were digging soil in the mine when a part of it caved in, due to which they got trapped under the debris," he said.
Soon after being alerted about it, police personnel rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation, he said.
While five persons died on the spot, two others succumbed while they were being shifted to a hospital, he said.
As per the preliminary information, only seven persons were digging the soil but the rescue work is still underway, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 19:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU