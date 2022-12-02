JUST IN
Vande Bharat train collides with cattle in Gujarat, front panel damaged
MCD elections: BJP announces 'commitment' to regularise weekly markets
LG recommends Delhi Police proposal to Centre to extend law on bootleggers
Elderly man infected with Zika virus in Pune, now fully recovered: Official
Qutub row: Court to pass order on review of application on Dec 12
Karnataka CM denies charges of deleting minority votes from electoral roll
50% quota for in service doctors, fill seats in 2 weeks: SC directs TN govt
Civil aviation min notifies operational guidelines for drone PLI scheme
Rs 100 crore extortion case: Anil Deshmukh's bail plea deferred till Dec 6
Prioritise regional languages in court activities, says Law Minister Rijiju
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India, Nepal in talks to facilitate protection wall along Kali river
Cyber crime threat to India's progress, security: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Business Standard

Plea seeks waiver of enrolment fees for transgenders as lawyers, SC refuses

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea which sought the waiving of registration fee for transgender lawyers charged by the statutory Bar bodies for enrolment

Topics
Supreme Court | Lawyers | Transgenders

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea which sought the waiving of registration fee for transgender lawyers charged by the statutory Bar bodies for enrolment, saying such issues do not fall under the parameters of the judicial review.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said that the parameters of judicial review did not allow constitutional courts to pass orders such as waiver of enrolment fees.

"You cannot say that you do not charge an enrolment fee. Why just transgender persons, why not extend this to women, disabled and marginalised persons," the CJI asked. "You must understand the parameters of judicial review."

The bench asked why only in the legal profession, such fee waiver should be extended to the medical field also, and said it would dismiss the plea.

The counsel for petitioner M Karpagam then decided to withdraw the petition.

The top court permitted Karpagam to give a representation to this effect to the Bar Council of India, the apex statutory body of lawyers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 18:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU