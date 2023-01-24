Several countries expected to adopt India's tech stack in Feb: Minister

Several countries are expected to join India Stack in February to utilise the open source code and architecture of platforms such as and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and develop similar services for their citizens, said a minister on Tuesday.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology, said countries may start work during the World Government Summit, 2023 in Abu Dhabi from February 13 to 15.

India Stack comprises open source software application programming interfaces (APIs) of government-backed services. The open-source model has a plethora of computer languages, architecture, libraries, and user interfaces.

Chandrasekhar announced the government will hold the first India Stack Developers’ Conference on January 25 for Indian and foreign companies, system integrators, and others.

“Multiple platforms in health, education, skilling etc. have been created using India Stack. It is decreed to become a richer and much more sophisticated stack that can be deployed because it is open-source software. By starting this developers’ conference, we will create an ecosystem of startups that can further drive innovation around India Stack and also help other countries and governments to adopt the stack without having to pay millions and billions of dollars they used to pay in the past,” Chandrasekhar said.

The government is not looking to monetise India Stack’s features that can be helpful to countries looking to digitise their economies in a post-pandemic world, the minister said.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is planning to showcase India’s digital public goods during the G20 summit to be hosted in the country this year. It has also launched G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA) to focus on priorities like digital public infrastructure (DPI), cyber security, and digital skill development.

Both the enrolments and transactions have reached their peak. More than 133 crore cards have been issued as of June 2022, as Aadhaar enrolment of adult Indian citizens is nearing 100 per cent. Around 1000 government schemes – 650 from state governments and 315 from central government – use Aadhaar authentication services to avoid deduplication and removal of ghost beneficiaries.

“India Stack Developers Conference will be an annual event where the architects of our platforms will meet startups, system integrators, and foreign government officials to ensure that there is a wider dissemination of the India stack for citizens all over the world,” Chandrasekhar said.