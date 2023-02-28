Severe cold wave conditions return in HP, 'yellow' warning issued

Severe conditions returned in the mid and higher hills of on Tuesday as icy winds swept through the region, causing a sharp fall in day temperatures.

The local meteorological department has issued a yellow warning of heavy rain or snowfall at isolated places in the mid and high hills of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Lahul and Spiti districts on Wednesday, and thunderstorm and lightning in the low and middle hills on March 2 and 4.

The department also cautioned to take adequate drainage measurers to avoid water stagnation in the fields. It asked people to take measures to protect saplings and standing crops.

Light snow was witnessed in a few parts. Kalpa received 1.5 cm of snowfall, followed by Keylong and Kukumseri with 0.5 cm each while traces were reported in a few parts of the upper Shimla region.

The maximum day temperatures plummeted, and Chamba and Dalhousie recorded a high of 17.1 degrees Celsius and 8.5 degrees Celsius, down by eight and 6.1 degrees respectively. The maximum temperature dropped by 8.4 degrees to settle at 23.8 degrees Celsius in Una.

As many as 73 roads were reported closed for vehicular traffic.

The state received 117 mm of rains, against a normal of 187.1 mm, a deficit of 37 per cent, during the winter season from January 1 to February 28.

Fearing a draught-like situation, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena had on Monday asked the departments to draw a strategy in the wake of the dry climate.

