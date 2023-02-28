JUST IN
MV Ganga Vilas puts India-Bangladesh on world river cruise map: Minister
Haryana court convicts 2 pharma company senior executives, awards jail term
Fire breaks out at laboratory in JNU due to shot circuit, no casualties
India experienced warmest February this year since 1877, says IMD
Avg max temp in Delhi for Feb in 2023 3rd highest in 63 yrs: Official data
Green Strategic Partnership catalyst for India, Denmark cooperation: Prez
Conspiracy based on baseless charges, claims Sisodia in resignation letter
India received the highest number of UK student visas in 2022: Envoy
Sisodia held in open and shut corruption case, arrest Kejriwal too: Cong
Shaktikanta Das, Bill Gates discuss financial inclusion, microfinance
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
MV Ganga Vilas puts India-Bangladesh on world river cruise map: Minister
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Severe cold wave conditions return in HP, 'yellow' warning issued

Severe cold wave conditions returned in the mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as icy winds swept through the region, causing a sharp fall in day temperatures

Topics
cold wave | Himachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Silhouette of children seen through a layer of dense fog on a cold, winter morning, in New Delhi, Sunday

Severe cold wave conditions returned in the mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as icy winds swept through the region, causing a sharp fall in day temperatures.

The local meteorological department has issued a yellow warning of heavy rain or snowfall at isolated places in the mid and high hills of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Lahul and Spiti districts on Wednesday, and thunderstorm and lightning in the low and middle hills on March 2 and 4.

The department also cautioned to take adequate drainage measurers to avoid water stagnation in the fields. It asked people to take measures to protect saplings and standing crops.

Light snow was witnessed in a few parts. Kalpa received 1.5 cm of snowfall, followed by Keylong and Kukumseri with 0.5 cm each while traces were reported in a few parts of the upper Shimla region.

The maximum day temperatures plummeted, and Chamba and Dalhousie recorded a high of 17.1 degrees Celsius and 8.5 degrees Celsius, down by eight and 6.1 degrees respectively. The maximum temperature dropped by 8.4 degrees to settle at 23.8 degrees Celsius in Una.

As many as 73 roads were reported closed for vehicular traffic.

The state received 117 mm of rains, against a normal of 187.1 mm, a deficit of 37 per cent, during the winter season from January 1 to February 28.

Fearing a draught-like situation, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena had on Monday asked the departments to draw a strategy in the wake of the dry climate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cold wave

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 22:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU