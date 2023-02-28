JUST IN
Fire breaks out at laboratory in JNU due to shot circuit, no casualties
India experienced warmest February this year since 1877, says IMD
Avg max temp in Delhi for Feb in 2023 3rd highest in 63 yrs: Official data
Green Strategic Partnership catalyst for India, Denmark cooperation: Prez
Conspiracy based on baseless charges, claims Sisodia in resignation letter
India received the highest number of UK student visas in 2022: Envoy
Sisodia held in open and shut corruption case, arrest Kejriwal too: Cong
Shaktikanta Das, Bill Gates discuss financial inclusion, microfinance
UP bans use of plastic bottles in govt offices, guidelines issued
Met predicts above-normal temperature in March-May in upper half of country
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India experienced warmest February this year since 1877, says IMD
icon-arrow-left
Haryana court convicts 2 pharma company senior executives, awards jail term
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at laboratory in JNU due to shot circuit, no casualties

A fire broke out in a laboratory at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday morning but no casualties were reported, an official said

Topics
Delhi | JNU | fire

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

As JNU reopens in phases, research scholars demand library be opened too

A fire broke out in a laboratory at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday morning but no casualties were reported, an official said.

The incident occurred in a laboratory at the School of Physical Sciences and it was the result of a shot circuit, the official said.

"No one suffered injuries," a senior police official said.

The JNU student union has written to Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit expressing concerns over "loopholes" in the security department and the "negligence" of the administration in saving the lives of the students.

It claimed there are no smoke alarms or fire extinguishers inside the laboratories.

"Upon observing the fire, a student immediately reported it to a security guard. But the guard was incapable of helping him since he knew nothing about fire safety. The only thing he could do was call the fire brigade as the fire became intense," the JNUSU said in a statement.

"There is no proper training given to students on fire safety. Students don't even know how to operate fire extinguishers. Proper ventilation is not available in science schools and no emergency exits have been made," it claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 22:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU