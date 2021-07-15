Sewa International raises $30 million, airlifts medical equipment to India

-
ALSO READ
Army dedicates 50-bed hospital in Sri Ganganagar for Covid-19 treatment
US-based Sewa International sends 2,184 oxygen concentrators to India
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Delhi's AIIMS to test, quarantine only symptomatic health care workers
Staff shortage: AIIMS discontinues contact tracing of exposed workers
-
An Indian-American non-profit body said it has raised more than USD 30 million towards its COVID-19 relief efforts in India and has airlifted a fresh lot of medical equipment to the country.
Sewa International USA is procuring needed medical equipment like oxygen concentrators and shipping them to India, it said in a statement.
Sewa said that a planeload of medical equipment have reached New Delhi marking yet another milestone in its efforts to supply much-needed medical equipment to India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sandeep Khadkekar, vice president, Marketing & Fund Development, Sewa International, said, "I consider it to be a great privilege to be present here as a Sewa International representative at the San Bernardino Airport on this occasion to send oxygen concentrators to India by air."
For this, Sewa partnered with Another Joy Foundation to help in transporting lifesaving supplies to India. Since its inception, Another Joy Foundation has been involved in supplying medical equipment, medicines, toys, clothes, and other essential supplies to many countries around the world.
"Sewa International, rooted in the Hindu ideals of perceiving the world as one family, is looking at service to humanity as service to divinity, and is serving everyone without expecting anything in return," Khadkekar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU