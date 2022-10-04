Shah announces reservation for Pahadi community under ST category in J-K

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced reservation under the Scheduled Tribes category for Pahadi communities in Jammu and Kashmir. The union minister while addressing a public rally in Jammu's Rajouri said, "The PM (Narendra Modi) is in the favour of reservation for Pahadi, Gujjar, and Bakarwal communities."
"It will not affect the reservation for Gujjar and Bakerwal community under the Scheduled Tribes category," Shah said.
Shah is on a three-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir starting today. He reached Jammu on late Monday night, and offered prayers at the Vaishno Devi shrine earlier today. Mobile Internet services have been temporarily suspended today till 7 pm in parts of Jammu and Rajouri.
This is the home minister's first trip to Jammu and second to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state.
While announcing the reservation for the Pahadi community, he said, "The Justice GD Sharma (retd) Commission has recommended reservation for Paharis in the report submitted to the government. Reservation will be rolled out after completion of administrative formalities," quoted Tribune India.
Shah said that there are leaders who want to suppress the rights of the Pahadis, and added, "Now is the time that Paharis get their rights."
“Believe me, there will be no effect on the reservation of Gujjars even by one per cent,” he further added.
