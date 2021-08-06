Share of electric vehicles increased by three times in a year: DDC

-
ALSO READ
Financiers buy into India's used car business amid uptick in demand
Used car market sees a continued interest from buyers amid Covid-19
Apple hires former BMW executive Ulrich Kranz for car project: Report
Car buyers in India moving up value chain despite salary cuts, job losses
Delhi Govt to begin single window facility for EV-charging scheme
-
The Delhi government on Friday said the share of EVs in new vehicle sales of the national capital has increased by three times in the last one year.
The numbers were revealed at the 'Delhi EV Forum', organised by the Delhi government to mark one year of the implementation of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.
A statement by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) noted that the share of EVs increased from 1.2 per cent between August 2019 to July 2020 to 3.3 per cent during August 2020-July 2021.
"In the same period, the number of electric two-wheelers have doubled from 1,013 to 2,243 and the adoption of e-cars have grown by 20 per cent, from 813 to 1,002, in Delhi," said.
The forum was attended by over 140 participants from auto, charging and fleet sectors.
Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the city now has over 1,12,321 electric vehicles.
"This is primarily due to the execution of the policy which has been systematic, including the rollout of financial incentives for EVs and a city-wide campaign on spreading awareness Switch Delhi. We are committed to our vision of making Delhi a global EV capital," Gahlot said.
He added that the Delhi government will soon sign an MoU with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to set up public charging infrastructure on all DTC properties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU