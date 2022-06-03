Shift Kashmiri Pandits to safe place, says petitioner who moved HC

-
In the wake of the recent targeted killings, Kashmir Pandit Sangarash Samiti has sought the high court's intervention here to direct the government to relocate all religious minorities living in Kashmir to a safer place outside the Valley.
Citing media reports, KPSS chief Sanjay K Tickoo claimed that the Hindus living in Kashmir wanted to leave the Valley but the government was not allowing them to do so.
Tickoo said he has petitioned the Chief Justice of the the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh through an e-mail, invoking Article 21 of the Constitution that guarantees the right to life and that he has sought several measures, including the relocation of religious minorities from Kashmir.
"The UT/Central government be directed to move/relocate religious minorities living in Kashmir valley outside Kashmir valley as the religious minorities are under direct threat from the terrorists," his e-mail read.
Tickoo said the attacks on religious minorities started in June 2020 with the killing of Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch, in Anantnag.
"From then, till May 31, 2022, 12 persons of local religious minorities were attacked out of which 11 died," he said referring to the recent spate of killings, which include the murders of government servant Rahul Bhat and teacher Rajni Bala.
Tickoo claimed that though the Hindus wanted to leave Kashmir, the government was not letting them go, "which can be gathered from the press news reports and social media statements".
He pleaded to the high court to summon the officials concerned and tell them to explain the policy and mechanism adopted for the safety of the religious minorities.
Tickoo also sought an investigation into the alleged transfer of some "blue-eyed" people, who were employed under the prime minister's package for migrants, days ahead of Rahul Bhat's killing on May 12.
This, he claimed, indicated that some people in the administration were having a clear idea that the situation in Kashmir is going to worsen.
Tickoo told PTI that he has not received any response from the High Court so far.
Ultras have intensified attacks on outsiders in the Valley, with their latest killings being a manager of Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Kulgam district and a brick kiln labourer in Budgam district on Thursday.
