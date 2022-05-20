Pakistan condemns conviction of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over charges against Yasin Malik
Separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted by NIA Court in terror funding case
NIA court to frame charges against Yasin Malik in terror funding case
Pakistan was responsible for exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley
India slams Islamic body for inviting Hurriyat chief to Pakistan meet
-
Pakistan has condemned the conviction of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik by a Delhi court in a case related to funding of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, after he pleaded guilty to all charges framed against him.
Malik, a Hurriyat leader and chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was convicted on Thursday by in a terror funding case dating back to 2017.
He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.
Hurriyat leader Mr. Yasin Malik has been convicted today in a manifestly dubious and motivated case, dating back to 2017, filed against him by the National Investigation Agency, Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Thursday.
Predictably, the one-sided case has not only convicted Mr. Yasin Malik on fictitious charges in defiance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, but also attempted to make conjectural insinuations about Pakistan, it added.
On Wednesday, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires here to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and handed over a demarche to him conveying Islamabad's strong condemnation of the framing of fabricated charges against Malik.
Malik recently pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017.
India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.
New Delhi has also told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU