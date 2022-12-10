JUST IN
Shikhar Dhawan announces $ 75 million global investment sports tech fund
Catching coronavirus again increases your risk of getting long Covid
4 dead in heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Mandous, says CM Stalin
Yoga more beneficial than stretching for cardiovascular health: Research
Rajasthan's Dr. Kriti Bharti bags Global Youth Human Rights Champion Award
Research shows how SARS-CoV-2 virus creates severe Covid-19 causing toxin
State must encourage families to report sexual abuse, says CJI Chandrachud
Average time taken to dispose of POCSO case is 509 days, says Smriti Irani
SC to hear Bilkis Bano's plea challenging remission to convicts on Dec 13
PM Modi to inaugurate ICMR facility for research on haemoglobinopathies
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Catching coronavirus again increases your risk of getting long Covid
Business Standard

Shikhar Dhawan announces $75 million global investment sports tech fund

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday became the first Asian sportsperson to launch a venture capitalist fund that will focus on innovation across sports spectrum

Topics
Shikhar Dhawan | Cricket

Press Trust of India  |  Abu Dhabi 

Shikhar Dhawan, India national cricket team
Shikhar Dhawan in new Indian cricket team's jersey for ODIs and T20Is. Photo: @SDhawan25

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday became the first Asian sportsperson to launch a venture capitalist fund that will focus on innovation across sports spectrum.

The USD 75 million global investment fund consists of a greenshoe option of USD 25 million, stated the announcement made during the annual Abu Dhabi Global Market Finance Week here.

"I am elated to start a new innings and embark on this journey in the world of venture capital," Dhawan said in a release.

"All this would not have been possible without the support of my commercial partners and the founding team's commitment to this fund, in readiness for this week's announcement and targeted deployment in Q1 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shikhar Dhawan

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 17:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU