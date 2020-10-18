Shiv Sena welcomes Amit Shah's stand on Maharashtra Governor-CM letter row

-
ALSO READ
Uddhav will definitely go for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Sanjay Raut
Congress should revive itself as country needs strong oppn: Sanjay Raut
Ex-Navy man assaulted by Shiv Sena workers to associate with BJP-RSS now
Karni Sena supports Kangana Ranaut, seeks action against Sanjay Raut
We don't need lessons on Hindutva: Sanjay Raut on Governor's letter to CM
-
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on
Sunday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shahs remark that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari could have chosen his words better while writing to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state.
Talking to a TV channel, Raut also said that with Shahs statement, the Shiv Sena has put the issue to rest.
Koshyari recently wrote to Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state and asked if the Shiv Sena president had "suddenly turned secular," triggering a war of words between the governor and the chief minister.
Shah on Saturday told a news channel that "Koshyari could have chosen his words better".
Reacting to it, Raut said Shah is the country's Home minister and speaks with responsibility and caution.
The Raj Bhavan and the office of governor is a constitutional institution and falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.
"The governors letter followed by the chief minister's replywas an unavoidable controversy and we havent started it. But, we are satisfied with the Union Home Ministers stand and thank him for understanding the reason of our anger," said Raut.
With Shahs statement, the Shiv Sena has put the issue to rest, the party's chief spokesperson said.
Raut dismissed speculation that Shah was being soft on the Shiv Sena, a year it snapped its ties with the BJP.
"There is nothing political. What Shah spoke was in line with the Constitution of India," he said.
On Shahs comments that the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death should have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier, Raut asked, "Why should that have been done when the Mumbai Police are capable of probing it?"
"Before the investigation was completed, the case went to the CBI. What has the CBI found? Truth will come out," the Shiv Sena leader said.
Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14 this year.
Raut also said he agreed with Shah's observation that drugs and Bollywood should not be seen together.
"It (drugs) is a global menace which should be nipped in the bud," the Sena MP said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU