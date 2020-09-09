Karni Sena supports Kangana Ranaut, seeks action against Sanjay Raut

The has come out in support of Bollywood actor and has sought action against Shiv Sena leader

The members staged a protest in Gorakhpur on Tuesday against Shiv Sena MP for his disparaging remarks against the actor.

The Sena members also burnt the effigy of at Shastri Chowk in Gorakhpur and demanded his apology. They said the kind of language the Shiv Sena leader has used for Kangana is an insult to all women.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena, popularly referred to as Karni Sena, is considered to be a fringe outfit and is based in Rajasthan.

district president Devendra Singh said, "Rajputs have always supported women whenever they have been subjected to humiliation and insult. Sanjay Raut has used unparliamentary language for which is very objectionable. We demand that the Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena take stern action against Sanjay Raut otherwise Karni Sena will come on roads to fight for the respect of women."

Sanjay Raut is the executive editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna', the party's newspaper and, on Tuesday, he was appointed party's chief spokesperson.

The Karni Sena has also declared that it will take the responsibility for Kangana Ranaut's security in Mumbai. The actor is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Karni Sena said its members will protect and escort her from the airport to her home.

In January 2018, Karni Sena had protested against the release of movie 'Padmavat' across the country, forcing the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change the title of the film from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmavat'.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)