Sidhu may not be part of 'jatha' travelling to Kartarpur Sahib on Thursday

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu may not be part of the 'jatha' which is going to pay obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan on Thursday.
On Wednesday night, Sidhu's media adviser Surinder Dalla claimed that Sidhu has been officially intimated that he could go on November 20 instead of November 18.
"Sidhu saab had made all preparations for going to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara tomorrow," said Dalla, adding that he was supposed to go with the Punjab Cabinet ministers.
Sidhu had submitted his application on Tuesday for travelling to the historic shrine in Pakistan to offer prayers, he added.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his ministers, will be part of the 'jatha' (group) which will visit the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on Thursday, officials said.
Some MLAs and a few officials will also accompany Channi, they said.
The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, reopened on Wednesday.
Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, will be celebrated on November 19.
Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
