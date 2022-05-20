Sidhu surrenders before Patiala court after SC jails him in road rage case

Congress leader surrendered in a court in Patiala on Friday, a day after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the in a 1988 road-rage case.

Accompanied by some party leaders including Navtej Singh Cheema, he reached the district court, which is closed to the former Congress president house, in the afternoon.

Cheema drove Sidhu to the court in an SUV. On Friday morning, a few supporters had turned up at the residence of Sidhu.

Patiala District Congress Committee president Narinder Pal Lali, in a message to party supporters Thursday night, had said Sidhu would reach the court at 10 am. He had urged them to reach the court complex around 9:30 am.

The cricketer-turned politician's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had reached the Patiala residence on Thursday night. The had Thursday sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the road-rage case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man had died in the road rage incident. After the SC verdict, Sidhu had tweeted he "will submit to the majesty of the law"

