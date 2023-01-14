JUST IN
China reports almost 60,000 Covid deaths as govt fails to release data
Business Standard

SII's free Covishield supply to govt: First 8 mn doses set for dispatch

Since the launch of the anti-Covid vaccination drive, SII has so far provided 170 crore doses of Covishield to the government

Topics
Serum Institute of India | Coronavirus Vaccine | central government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Covishield, Covid-19 vaccine
The Health Ministry has issued a consignee list for the supply of 80 lakh doses of Covishield which will be supplied by the company Saturday, an official source said.

Amid a rise in Covid cases in some countries, Serum Institute of India has started supply of Covishield to the Centre free of cost with the first lot of 80 lakh doses set to be dispatched from Saturday, official sources said.

Since the launch of the anti-Covid vaccination drive, SII has so far provided 170 crore doses of Covishield to the government.

According to an official source, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India, had written to Union Health Ministry mentioning that the Pune-based firm will provide two crore doses of Covishield vaccine worth Rs 410 crore to the Government of India free of cost.

The Health Ministry has issued a consignee list for the supply of 80 lakh doses of Covishield which will be supplied by the company Saturday, an official source said.

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 18:36 IST

