JUST IN
Tourist footfall rises in snow-clad Shimla, Manali; hotel occupancy up 70%
High arsenic concentration in groundwater of 18 districts in Bihar: Study
Avalanche hits Jammu & Kashmir's Gurez; warning issued for 12 districts
Mid-day meal scheme in West Bengal now under central govt's scanner
Air India: Accused spreading falsities with intent of further harassment
Land subsidence halts ropeway service connecting Joshimath to Auli
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gets death threats, security tightened
Delhi-NCR likely to witness cold wave from January 16-18, says IMD
India logs 179 fresh Covid-19 infections, active caseload declines by 30
Gangasagar Mela: Devotees, seers take holy dip in Ganges on Makar Sankranti
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Joshimath crisis: NTPC faces opposition as locals demand their exit
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols

All tourists travelling to the island nation are required to carry vaccination cards and unvaccinated travellers are required to carry a negative PCR report, obtained 72 hours prior to arrival

Topics
Indian travellers | sri lanka | indian high commission

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

All Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka have been advised to follow the country's revised Covid-19 protocols, the Indian High Commission here said on Saturday.

According to Sri Lanka's new Covid-19 guidelines, all tourists travelling to the island nation are required to carry vaccination cards and unvaccinated travellers are required to carry a negative PCR report, obtained 72 hours prior to arrival in the country.

Earlier, on December 7, 2022 Sri Lanka had discontinued the mandatory requirement of producing the COVID-19 vaccination certificate for international travellers.

The regulation to produce a pre-boarding or on-arrival negative COVID-19 test (PCR/Rapid Antigen Test) (RAT) was also removed.

The revised Covid-19 guidelines have come into effect from Friday.

Indian nationals visiting Sri Lanka are requested to comply with the latest Covid 19 guidelines, an Indian High Commission statement said.

Sri Lanka has said it will keep a close watch on any new Covid-19 related developments in consultation with the health authorities.

In 2022, out of over 719,000 travellers arriving in Sri Lanka, 123,000 were Indian nationals. India was the top inbound market for the country.

A total of 91,372 tourists who travelled from Russia and 85,187 tourists who travelled from the UK were the next highest arrivals.

This marked a significant increase from the pandemic hit in 2021.

In 2021, the tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka were under 195,000.

Sri Lankan Tourism was also affected by adverse travel advisories issued by most countries in the context of the unprecedented economic crisis and the street protests last year which led to a change of government in the island nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian travellers

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 16:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU