Sikkim police personnel failing mandatory drug test to lose jobs: CM

-
ALSO READ
2020: Sikkim suffers Rs 600-crore blow as Covid cripples tourism industry
Sikkim reports 43 new coronavirus infections, two fresh fatalities
Sikkim reports 25 new Covid-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours
Sikkim coronavirus update: State reports 39 new cases, two more deaths
Sikkim reports 27 Covid-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities push death toll to 74
-
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh
Tamang has said that all police personnel of the state will undergo a compulsory drug test and those failing it will lose their jobs.
Expressing concern that many policemen in the Himalayan state have been found to be using narcotic drugs, Tamang directed DGP A Shankar Rao to start the drug test as soon as possible.
"A mandatory drug test will be held for all police personnel of the state. Anyone found to be using drugs will be compulsorily retired from service," the chief minister said on Tuesday at a programme at Rangpo in East Sikkim district bordering West Bengal.
The state government wants a strict and vigilant police force and this test will discourage them to use narcotic drugs in future, Tamang said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU