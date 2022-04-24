Singapore reports 2,709 new Covid-19 cases, total tally at 1,180,124

-
-
Singapore reported 2,709 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,180,124.
Of the new cases reported on Saturday, 325 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,384 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.
Among the PCR cases, 313 were local transmissions and 12 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,317 local transmissions and 67 imported cases, respectively.
A total of 282 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.
One more patient has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,325, the Ministry said.
