Singapore's e-government to skill Indians across new age technologies

The e-Government Leadership Centre (eGL) at the University of Singapore's Institute of Systems Science (NUS-ISS) and Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of and Entrepreneurship, government of India have come together to collaborate with each other on the for India's workforce.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the skills in India's workforce during India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to from 31st May to 2nd June 2018.They will work together to develop and implement programmes across emerging technology areas like Data Analytics, and They will also cooperate and collaborate further especially in the areas of vocational training on new-age technologies, training of trainers and assessors, and promoting life-long learning.

NUS-ISS through its e-Government Leadership Centre will provide advisory to NSDC and industry-driven bodies known as Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), and develop strategies for incorporating emerging technologies into existing skill training programmes in India. For job roles in the area of emerging technologies where occupational standards and courses have yet to be developed, eGL will guide NSDC and SSCs to develop standards, courses and certification opportunities for these job roles. The aim is to equip Indian workforce with Future Skills and secure employment in these emerging areas.

Speaking on the partnership Mr. Manish Kumar, MD &CEO, NSDC said, "NSDC endeavours to work closely with leading institutions like NUS to identify the future of skills and develop the required competencies in India. Currently, there is a large demand for new age skills, which serves as a huge opportunity for our youth. I am sure that through this collaboration with NUS-ISS, we would create training opportunities that could fulfill the aspirations of our youth and help us keep pace with the technological changes in the world."

India's vision to be the skill capital of the world

Championing the mission is the Government of India through the formed in November 2014. Over the next 3 years, it is estimated that more than 25 million youths will be skilled and certified through various programmes under the Ministry, training Indian youths and professionals on International Standards and develop quality assurance framework.