Singhu border lynching: 3 sent to police remand, 2 SITs conducting probe

-
ALSO READ
Singhu border: One more arrested in connection with lynching, says police
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Singhu border lynching case: Accused sent to police remand for a week
'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
-
Three people allegedly involved in the lynching of a labourer at a farmers' protest site near Singhu border were remanded to six days in police custody as the Haryana Police set up two Special Investigation Teams to probe the incident.
Narain Singh, a key member of the Sikhs' Nihang order, who was arrested on Saturday from near Amritsar, besides two more Nihangs -- Govindpreet Singh and Bhagwant Singh -- from Fatehgarh Sahib, who had "surrendered" before the Sonipat Police in connection with the lynching, were produced before a court in Sonipat, which remanded them to six days in police custody.
The police sought remand of the accused on the ground that they have to reconstruct the scene of the crime, recover clothes which the accused wore at the time of incident, besides interrogating them in depth about the entire incident.
One of the SITs headed by IPS officer Mayank Gupta, who is Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, will investigate the videos of the incident which were circulating on various social media platforms, while the other led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sonipat, Virender Singh will carry out the overall probe into the incident.
The victim's family had earlier questioned the attackers' claim that he committed sacrilege and demanded a high-level probe.
The mortal remains of Lakhbir Singh were cremated at his native village in Punjab's Tarn Taran amid tight security in the presence of his family members on Saturday evening.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU