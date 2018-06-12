SIT arrests accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case; sent to 14-day remand

JUST IN
Jio takes on Airtel, announces 1.5 GB additional data per day to users
ANI  |  Bengaluru 

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested a person, who is suspected to have shot dead journalist-cum-activist Gauri Lankesh, from Karnataka's Sindhagi city on Tuesday.

Parshuram Wagmare, who was produced before the third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court, has been remanded to 14-day police custody for further interrogation.

Earlier, five persons-K T Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, Amol Kale, Manohar Edve, Sujeeth Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degvekar were arrested in connection with the case.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on 5 September, 2017.

