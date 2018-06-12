Atal Bihari Vajpayee fans in UP hold prayers for his speedy recovery

With former Prime Minister admitted to the in Delhi, his admirers and on Tuesday held prayers at different places in Uttar Pradesh.

While a special 'havan' was conducted in Kanpur by party workers for his speedy recovery, BJP and members took part in a 'Deerghayu Yagya' at Gonda.

Special pujas were organised at Balrampur, from where he started his political career, said a well-wisher.

Vajpayee, 93, who was Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004, is battling a urinary tract infection and respiratory disorders for which he is admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. His condition is said to be stable.

Vajpayee was elected to the from Lucknow five times.