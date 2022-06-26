SIT formed to probe conspiracy allegations against Teesta, two others

-
ALSO READ
Guj ATS detains Teesta Setalvad day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to Modi
'Zero' communal riots in UP since 2017, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Gujarat Police arrests activist Teesta Setalvad, seeks 14-day custody
2002 Gujarat riots: SC to pronounce its verdict on Zakia Jafri's plea today
Disgruntled Gujarat officers must be in dock: SC on 2002 riots revelations
-
Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Deputy Inspector General Dipan Bhadaran to probe allegations of forgery and conspiracy against former DGP R.B. Sreekumar, former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt and activist Teesta Setalvad.
After a criminal complaint was filed with the crime branch on Saturday evening, former DGP Sreekumar was arrested from Gandhinagar while Teesta was picked up from Mumbai and arrested on Sunday morning in Ahmedabad. Both were produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on Sunday, where the crime branch demanded 14 days of remand for them.
Before producing them before the court, Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner Chaitainya Mandlik told the media, "Police will investigate conspiracy angle, it will check their bank transactions and other documents. Police will also investigate into who were behind them and instigating them for legal processes."
When Teesta was picked up from her residence, no documents or any other things were seized or recovered. If she has any complaint with the police, she will have an opportunity to complain before the magistrate court, when she is produced, said the officer.
"Police will investigate financial transactions, whether there is any foreign funding to the NGO run by Teesta Setalvad and it will even investigate whether any politicians were behind instigating Teesta and the two police officers. If any foreign funding issues are revealed during investigation, if required even the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be informed about such transactions," the officer added.
When Teesta was being taken to the Metro court in Ahmedabad, she said, "I am not a criminal."
--IANS
haresh/uk/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU