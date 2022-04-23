Sitharaman discusses growth potential in MRO with Boeing Defense CEO

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Boeing Defense CEO Ted Colbert and discussed opportunities for investments and growth in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) and aircraft leasing in India.
The Finance Minister is visiting the US to attend IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022.
"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr Ted Colbert, President & CEO @BoeingDefense, to discuss opportunities for investments and growth in #MRO and aircraft leasing," the finance ministry said in a tweet.
Colbert mentioned that Boeing is expanding its India operations and is committed to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
He also expressed that due to the reforms undertaken by the government, India has the potential to become a global MRO hub.
On the sidelines of IMF-WB Spring Meetings, she also met COP26 President Alok Sharma here.
"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and Rt. Hon. @AlokSharma_RDG discussed #climate #action #goals and ongoing and potential interventions to implement a #sustainable, #clean and #green transition to address #ClimateChange," the finance ministry said in another tweet.
