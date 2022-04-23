Security tightened ahead of PM Modi's visit to J-K's Palli tomorrow

-
Security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Palli on Sunday.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to address panchayats across the country on 'Panchayati Raj Diwas' tomorrow.
Every year, April 24 is celebrated as the National Panchayati Raj Day.
The Prime minister will address a gathering including more than 30,000 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members of Jammu and Kashmir while PRIs from across the country will be connected virtually for the Prime Minister's address.
Palli panchayat is in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The date - April 24, 1993 - marks a defining moment in the history of decentralization of power to the grassroots, with the institutionalization of Panchayati Raj, through the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992 which came into force with effect from that day.
Panchayat Palli in Jammu has been selected for the Panchayati Raj Diwas function this year and an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations will be put up enabling farmers, sarpanchs and village heads to improve their income and their produce.
Amongst important innovations that are planned to be showcased, are geospatial technology for rural development and farmers, apps usable by farmers for weather forecast for five days, lavender cultivation famously known as purple revolution, biotechnology innovation to increase the production of apple on the same land to increase farmers' income, drone application for pesticide spray and waste treatment, the shelf life of fruits to be increased through atomic radiation, etc.
