Sitharaman, UP CM to launch defence industrial corridor in Aligarh tomorrow

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a defence industrial corridor in Aligarh tomorrow as part of the government's efforts to develop specialised zones dedicated to defence production in the state, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Six nodal points have been identified in state -- Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot and Jhansi -- for the corridor.

"Stakeholder interactions have already been held in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Jhansi and all the interactions have seen huge response from the industries in and around the locations," the statement added.

Senior representatives of the defence public sector undertakings, ordnance factories and Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) will also be present at the launch event.

There will be an exhibition of products by the armed forces, DPSUs and DRDO which are planned to be indigenised over the next five years, the statement added.

Another defence corridor was launched in Tamil Nadu early this year.