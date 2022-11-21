JUST IN
Retired IAS officer Arun Goel takes charge as election commissioner
Web series 'Jamtara' inspires cyber thugs, 7 cases reported from Lucknow
Fifa World Cup 2022: Jio Cinema app leaves football fans fuming in India
8 hospitalised, 24 vehicles damaged in mega pile-up on highway near Pune
Latest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address three rallies in Gujarat today
TMS Ep307: Elon Musk & Twitter, B-schools, Markets, FTX's implosion
Who will lose the most due to FTX's implosion?
Prez condoles loss of lives in Vaishali accident, PM announces ex-gratia
IFFI 2022: Actor Chiranjeevi named Indian Film Personality of the Year
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar joins Emir of Qatar in inauguration of FIFA World Cup
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Retired IAS officer Arun Goel takes charge as election commissioner
Business Standard

Skyroot Aerospace plans to launch two rockets every month from 2025: Report

The company which launched India's first private rocket on November 18 is also planning to develop reusable rocket engines

Topics
Indian Space Research Organisation | Space startup | SpaceX

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Skyroot

Skyroot Aerospace plans to launch at least two rockets every month from 2025-end. The company, which launched India's first private rocket on November 18, is also planning to develop reusable rocket engines, a report by Mint said.

"Our next launch will take place within the next year, and it will carry client payloads and deploy them to orbit. We want to achieve a consistency of making two launches every month, at least, by the end of 2025," the report by Mint quoted Pawan Kumar Chandana, chief executive of Skyroot Aerospace.

The rocket, Vikram-S, was a suborbital rocket. These rockets reach outer space but do not escape the Earth's gravity. Chandana said that the company is working to develop reusable booster stages for the "Vikram" series.

Chandana further added that even as the private sector in the Indian space industry develops, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the government will continue to plan an important role.

"The transfer of technology clause in India's upcoming space policy will be crucial since this would allow firms like us to use the decades of expertise and research that ISRO already has. It will also allow us to continue using infrastructure and facilities built by ISRO," he said, as quoted by Mint.

In the long run, however, Chandana expects the public-private partnership model to be the mainstay for the sector.

"The model would be similar to the US— the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) regularly sanctions projects for private space firms to work on," he added.

Currently, SpaceX is the only company in the world that has managed to develop the reusable booster stages of the rocket.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Space Research Organisation

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 12:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU