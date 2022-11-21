Skyroot Aerospace plans to launch two rockets every month from 2025: Report

Skyroot plans to launch at least two rockets every month from 2025-end. The company, which launched India's first private rocket on November 18, is also planning to develop reusable rocket engines, a report by Mint said.

"Our next launch will take place within the next year, and it will carry client payloads and deploy them to orbit. We want to achieve a consistency of making two launches every month, at least, by the end of 2025," the report by Mint quoted Pawan Kumar Chandana, chief executive of Skyroot .

The rocket, Vikram-S, was a suborbital rocket. These rockets reach outer space but do not escape the Earth's gravity. Chandana said that the company is working to develop reusable booster stages for the "Vikram" series.

Chandana further added that even as the private sector in the Indian space industry develops, the (ISRO) and the government will continue to plan an important role.

"The transfer of technology clause in India's upcoming space policy will be crucial since this would allow firms like us to use the decades of expertise and research that ISRO already has. It will also allow us to continue using infrastructure and facilities built by ISRO," he said, as quoted by Mint.

In the long run, however, Chandana expects the public-private partnership model to be the mainstay for the sector.

"The model would be similar to the US— the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) regularly sanctions projects for private space firms to work on," he added.

Currently, is the only company in the world that has managed to develop the reusable booster stages of the rocket.