Skyroot unveils India's first pvt cryogenic rocket engine that runs on LNG

Skyroot Aerospace today unveiled India's first privately developed indigenous fully cryogenic rocket Dhawan-I engine running on high performance fully cryogenic rocket propellants- Liquid Natural gas (LNG) & Liquid Oxygen (LoX).

The company announced this on the occasion of 100th birth anniversary of renowned Indian rocket scientist- Dr.Satish Dhawan.

The company said it is 100 per cent 3D Printed, uses 100 per cent cryo propellants - LNG/LoX and is 100 per cent 'Made in India', said Pawan Kumar Chandana. CEO, Skyroot.

He added, “our engine is named ‘Dhawan-I’ in honour of eminent Indian rocket scientist Dr. Satish Dhawan who played an instrumental role in development of the Indian space programme”.

"Dhawan-I is a 100% 3D Printed cryogenic engine with regenerative cooling. This is first among a series of engines being planned with various thrust levels," added Chandana.

After successfully completing many tests to check the fuel flow and structural integrity, the company is building a dedicated test facility for hot fire testing of this engine.

“LNG (>90% Methane) is clean burning, low cost, highly reusable and safe cryogenic fuel which is also ideal for longer duration deep space missions carrying satellites or humans – perfectly aligned with the long-term vision of Skyroot,” said Chandana.

“This engine is India’s first fully cryogenic engine running on futuristic fuel LNG ”, said V. Gnanagandhi, a former scientist, Padmashri awardee and a pioneer of cryogenic rocket propulsion in India. Gnanagandhi is currently the senior vice president at Skyroot and is leading their cryogenic propulsion team.