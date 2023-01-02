JUST IN
BSF fires at Pakistani drone, forces it back across border in Gurdaspur
AAP to gherao LG's residence over 'weak' law-and-order situation in Delhi
J&K L-G announces ex-gratia to kin of Rajouri terror attack victims
Culprits should be punished severely: Kejriwal on Kanjhawala woman's death
Cold wave conditions return to Delhi, AQI recorded in 'very poor' category
Rajasthan train derailment: 4 passenger trains cancelled, 1 diverted
India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal': EAM Jaishankar to critics
98 people injured in road accidents during New Year celebrations in Lucknow
LIVE: Child killed in IED blast day after terrorist attack in JK's Rajouri
Death toll reaches four after firing at J&K's Rajouri by armed men: Police
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Heavy traffic near Ashram, commuters asked to take alternative route
icon-arrow-left
Malegaon blast: HC rejects Lt Col Purohit's plea for discharge from case
Business Standard

Slap on the wrist of govt: P Chidambaram on SC's demonetisation verdict

"We are happy that the minority judgement has pointed out the illegality and the irregularities in the demonetisation," he said

Topics
P Chidambaram | Demonetisation | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

chidambaram
P Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday said the majority verdict by the Supreme Court has steered clear of the question whether the objectives of the demonetisation exercise were achieved at all.

The 'minority' judgement pointed out the 'illegality' and the 'irregularities' in the demonetisation, Chidambaram said on Monday soon after the apex court made its verdict.

"Once the Hon'ble Supreme Court has declared the law, we are obliged to accept it. However, it is necessary to point out that the majority has not upheld the wisdom of the decision; nor has the majority concluded that the stated objectives were achieved," the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.

"In fact the majority has steered clear of the question whether the objectives were achieved at all," he said.

"We are happy that the minority judgement has pointed out the illegality and the irregularities in the demonetisation. It may be only a slap on the wrist of the government, but a welcome slap on the wrist," he noted.

The dissenting judgement would rank among the famous dissents recorded in the history of the court, he pointed out.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court upheld the government's 2016 decision to demonetise the currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination saying the decision making process was not flawed.

There has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy and the court cannot supplant the wisdom of the executive by a judicial review of its decision, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice S A Nazeer, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on P Chidambaram

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 12:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU