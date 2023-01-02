JUST IN
J&K L-G announces ex-gratia to kin of Rajouri terror attack victims
Business Standard

AAP to gherao LG's residence over 'weak' law-and-order situation in Delhi

The AAP will be laying a siege around Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence today to protest against the "weak" law-and-order situation in the national capital

Topics
Delhi government | Delhi | Aam Aadmi Party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

The AAP will be laying a siege around Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence on Monday to protest against the "weak" law-and-order situation in the national capital.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak said women are not safe in the city. His comments came in the backdrop of an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday.

"The national capital is becoming a crime city. Our sisters and daughters are not safe in Delhi. And the LG has left the responsibility of law and order to do politics. At 2 pm on Monday, we will gherao the LG's residence in protest over the weak law-and-order situation," Pathak said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the incident as "shameful" and said the culprits should be "punished severely".

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling, police said.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 11:44 IST

