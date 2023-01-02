JUST IN
Culprits should be punished severely: Kejriwal on Kanjhawala woman's death

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling on Sunday, police said

Topics
Road Accidents | Arvind Kejriwal | New Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the incident was "shameful" and the culprits should be "punished severely".

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a tweet in Hindi.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling on Sunday, police said.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media. PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident.

Police said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem. They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 10:58 IST

