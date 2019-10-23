Slight improvement in Delhi's air quality, but still at 'poor' levels

The air quality in Delhi improved slightly on Wednesday but continued to remain in the 'poor category', according to the AQI index of the Central Pollution Control Board.

This could be, perhaps, due to the easterlies that have reduced the impact of the northwesterlies which have been bringing the biomass from stubble burning in the states of Haryana and Punjab to Delhi.

The PM2.5 -- particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres -- level was recorded at 218 around 8:20 am, according to data from SAFAR.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Region-wise, Chandni Chowk (very poor with AQI 330) was the worst hit. IIT Delhi and Gurugram were other regions with AQI level beyond 250. On the other hand, Ayanagar (moderate quality with AQI 183) and Pusa (AQI 183) were among the areas that fared better in terms of air quality on Wednesday morning.

According to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), the AQI is likely to deteriorate slowly today and tomorrow but in the higher end of poor to very poor category. "Further slight improvement in AQI is forecasted for the October 25 owing to change in wind direction as part of approaching western disturbances," it said.

"Further high deterioration in AQI of Delhi is only expecting by the first week of November now," it added.