Slight rise in Covid-19 cases worrisome: Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's 11-term MLA and former minister Ganpatrao Deshmukh dead
ED raids Nagpur hotel over alleged corruption against Anil Deshmukh
Anil Deshmukh: The man once wooed by Uddhav may face the axe this time
SC to hear Mumbai ex-CP's plea on Wednesday for CBI probe against Deshmukh
Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh skips ED summons again
-
Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Saturday expressed concern over a slight rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days and appealed to people to celebrate upcoming festivals in a low-key manner.
A slight rise in COVID-19 cases is worrisome. People should strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, he told reporters.
Deshmukh said while experts have been issuing warnings of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some districts in Maharashtra have indicated a rise in the daily number of infections.
He said the healthcare system should remain vigilant and measures should be taken to minimise the spread of the viral infection.
State-run hospitals should submit their demands of additional staff if they need, which will be immediately addressed by the government. These hospitals should have a sufficient number of oxygen beds to tackle the situation of a sudden rise in demand, Deshmukh said.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,831 new coronavirus cases and 126 deaths, taking the infection tally to 64,52,273 and death toll to 1,37,026, a state health department official said.
On Friday, the number of new infections was 4,654 and fatalities 170.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU