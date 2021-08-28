Slight rise in Covid-19 cases worrisome: Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Saturday expressed concern over a slight rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days and appealed to people to celebrate upcoming festivals in a low-key manner.

A slight rise in COVID-19 cases is worrisome. People should strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, he told reporters.

Deshmukh said while experts have been issuing warnings of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some districts in have indicated a rise in the daily number of infections.

He said the healthcare system should remain vigilant and measures should be taken to minimise the spread of the viral infection.

State-run hospitals should submit their demands of additional staff if they need, which will be immediately addressed by the government. These hospitals should have a sufficient number of oxygen beds to tackle the situation of a sudden rise in demand, Deshmukh said.

on Saturday reported 4,831 new cases and 126 deaths, taking the infection tally to 64,52,273 and death toll to 1,37,026, a state health department official said.

On Friday, the number of new infections was 4,654 and fatalities 170.

