JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Prime Minister inaugurates renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial

Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,229 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths
Business Standard

Over 63 crore Coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India so far

The cumulative Covid vaccines doses administered in the country has crossed 63 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine, vaccination
A student receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Maharani Sundarshan College in Bikaner on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccines doses administered in the country has crossed 63 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 65 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

Final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night, the ministry said.

Vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, August 28 2021. 20:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU