Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: 7 Covid-19 cases; 79 recoveries reported

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19 that took the tally of infections to 7,92,143, an official from the health department said.
At least 79 patients were discharged from hospitals raising the count to recoveries to 7,81,548, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,516, as no new fatalities were reported during the day, the official said.
With the addition of 73,671 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state rose to 1,63,99,528, he added.
As per an official release, the state has administered 4,53,36,925 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, of which 7,35,271 jabs were given on Saturday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,143, new cases 7, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,548, active cases 79, number of tests so far 1,63,99,528.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
