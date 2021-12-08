Smriti Irani raised doubt over accuracy of Global Hunger Index

-
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli retains fifth spot, Rohit and Pant joint sixth in Test rankings
IISc is world's top research university in QS rankings: Check details here
Kane Williamson back at top of ICC Test rankings, Kohli remains fourth
Statsguru: 6 charts show how Indian universities fare in global rankings
Dip in India's rank in Global Hunger Index 2021 'shocking', says govt
-
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani on Wednesday raised doubt over accuracy of Global Hunger Index saying medical and societal challenge were measured through a Gallup phone call.
Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 had ranked India 101st out of 116 countries. In 2020, India was ranked 94th out of 107 countries.
During the question hour in Rajya Sabha, replying to a question on GHI, she raised doubt about its accuracy and said,"This survey was conducted through a telephone call."
She further explained,"I will just give an example..one of the questions posed in the telephone conversation was...have you felt hungry when you did not eat food?..So, can you imagine that we are talking about a medical and societal challenge which is measured through a Gallup phone call?"
She also stated, "..countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, it seems from this report, have been unaffected by Covid, which is not true."
The union minister also told the House that the number of SAM (severe acute malnutrition) children has reduced to 1.5 million from eight million earlier.
"For the first time, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have engaged with States to get precise numbers. There was a pronouncement years ago in this very House that we have eight million plus SAM children in the country. However, with medical assistance and supervision, when States undertook a survey, that number reduced to less than 1.5 million," she said.
She also told the House that under under Nirbhaya Fund, as many as 1023 (POCSO) courts were set up and there were 1.5 lakh cases were pending and out of these 55,000 have been disposed off as per latest information with her.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU